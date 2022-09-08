ERn Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

USRT opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

