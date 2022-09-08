ERn Financial LLC Buys 89,117 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 3.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 776,976 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,763.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 139,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 437,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 123,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.