ERn Financial LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVDA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.98. The company had a trading volume of 305,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,487,184. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

