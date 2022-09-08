ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

FLV opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.