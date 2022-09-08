Ergo Achieves Market Cap of $284.72 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00025271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $284.72 million and $3.88 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.16 or 0.08452949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00188682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00296271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00773150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00653995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

