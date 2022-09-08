Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tesco PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tesco in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

