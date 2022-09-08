EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Tops $0.0095

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $5.48 million and $236,710.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

