Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Environmental Waste International Inc. reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Stock Up 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

