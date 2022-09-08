Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 375,042 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 26.9% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 55,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,515. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

