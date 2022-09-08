Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.06. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

About Entera Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.