Ensemble Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,275 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up 3.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of First American Financial worth $37,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

