Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $24.03 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,685 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises about 2.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Landstar System worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $80,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.39 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

