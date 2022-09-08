Ensemble Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $258.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

