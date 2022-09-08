Ensemble Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.9% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,506,000 after buying an additional 87,689 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Paychex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Paychex by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

