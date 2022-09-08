Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

