Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 1,373 ($16.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,181.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -31.72. Energean has a fifty-two week low of GBX 724 ($8.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other news, insider Karen Simon purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £376,040 ($454,374.09).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,540 ($18.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

