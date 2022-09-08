Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $118.50 and last traded at $120.00. Approximately 8,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 202,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 64.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.