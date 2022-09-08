Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,778 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 219,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

