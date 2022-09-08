Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,023 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $286.18. 9,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.66. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

