Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 4,675 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

META traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.78. 189,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,431,220. The company has a market cap of $432.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

