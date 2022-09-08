Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 26,397 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 1.03% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $40.21.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

