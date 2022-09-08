Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $4.81 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.03.

