Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,974 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after buying an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after buying an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,631. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.41%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.