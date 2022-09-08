Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 40,402 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,402 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 568,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,352. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

