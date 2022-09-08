Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 21,060 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,124,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

