Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $38.69 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $51.13 or 0.00266961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00097983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,112,377 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

