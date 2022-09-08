Elk Finance (ELK) Tops One Day Volume of $51,996.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. Elk Finance has a market cap of $445,892.88 and approximately $51,996.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
Elk Finance Coin Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Elk Finance Coin Trading
