Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 57,222 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

Riverview Bancorp stock remained flat at $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,193. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

