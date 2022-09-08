Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 297,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,069. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

