Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.12% of Capital Bancorp worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $344.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.52. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.