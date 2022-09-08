Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $104,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

