Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

