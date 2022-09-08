Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
EVV stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.