Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

EVV stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

