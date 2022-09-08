Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Trading Down 3.2%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $10.49. 15,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

