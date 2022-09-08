EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

