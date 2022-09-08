EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $275,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.89 and a 200 day moving average of $223.23. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

