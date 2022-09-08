Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th.
Duratec Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.
About Duratec
