Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 817.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.20 ($9.87).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Drax Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 691.20 ($8.35) on Friday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 412.40 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 717 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 724.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,354.90.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

About Drax Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

