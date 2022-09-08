Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 817.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.20 ($9.87).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Drax Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 691.20 ($8.35) on Friday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 412.40 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 717 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 724.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,354.90.
Drax Group Cuts Dividend
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
