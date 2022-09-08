DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Shares Up 1.3%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPCSU. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

