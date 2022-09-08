Doyle Wealth Management Sells 631 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

