Doyle Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

