Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 7,611 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 121,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,706. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

