Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 358 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $7.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.81. 32,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,259. The company has a market cap of $207.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average of $269.19. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.