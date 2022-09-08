Doyle Wealth Management Has $20.86 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,269,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,506,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP remained flat at $173.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,345. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $239.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

