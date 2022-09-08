Doyle Wealth Management Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

