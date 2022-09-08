Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,825. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

