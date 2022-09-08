Doyle Wealth Management Buys 91 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 303,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 318,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

