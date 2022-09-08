Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.66. 114,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,647. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

