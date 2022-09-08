Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.71

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.71 and last traded at $84.64, with a volume of 1049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Stephens raised their price objective on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.