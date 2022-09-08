Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Moody’s by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,859. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.36 and its 200-day moving average is $303.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

